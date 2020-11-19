Overview

Dr. Matthias Muenzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin|Munich University Medical School and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Muenzer works at Lilac Women's Health in Rochester, NH with other offices in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.