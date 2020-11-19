See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rochester, NH
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Matthias Muenzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin|Munich University Medical School and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Dr. Muenzer works at Lilac Women's Health in Rochester, NH with other offices in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lilac Women's Health
    21 Whitehall Rd Ste 201, Rochester, NH 03867 (603) 335-5211
    Womens Healthcare Associates PC
    50 Rowe St Ste 400, Melrose, MA 02176 (781) 665-6606

  Frisbie Memorial Hospital
  MelroseWakefield Hospital

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commonwealth Care
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    Fallon Community Health Plan
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tufts Health Plan
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    USA Managed Care Organization
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Based on 35 ratings
    Nov 19, 2020
    I could literally cry at how amazing Bik, Sue, and Dr. Muenzer have been over the years. They always remember me, always treat me with the utmost care and respect. I have no words for how grateful I am that I came across their practice. If you are looking for kind, compassionate, and empathetic care, look no further. Although I am dreading them telling me i'm fat from COVID lockdown at my next visit LOL! :(
    Keri — Nov 19, 2020
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English, German and Spanish
    1689655839
    Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Nassau County Medical Center, East Meadow NY
    Allgemeines Krankenhause, Hamburg-Barmbek
    Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin|Munich University Medical School
    Dr. Matthias Muenzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muenzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Muenzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muenzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Muenzer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muenzer on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Muenzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muenzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muenzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muenzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

