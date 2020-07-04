Overview

Dr. Matthias Hofer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universitaet Ulm Medizinihe Fakultaet and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hofer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urethral Stricture and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.