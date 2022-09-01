Overview

Dr. Matthey Harris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Harris works at Northwest Georgia Diagnostic Clinics in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.