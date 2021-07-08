See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Gwynn works at Atlanta Family Neurology / Atlanta Child Neurology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Goleta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-3720
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
    Family Practice Center
    993 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg F, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-3720
    Intouch Health
    7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 562-8686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Essential Tremor
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Essential Tremor
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 08, 2021
    Dr Gwynn was able to preliminarily diagnose my extremely rare disease (Myasthenia Gravis) within 10 minutes. He clearly and completely explained the disease and treatment protocols. He is kind, compassionate and very knowledgeable. The office is professional and pleasant and his staff is very helpful and considerate.
    C. N. Johnson — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225112667
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gwynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gwynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

