Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Zussman works at
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Lake Mary755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsMonday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Daytona Beach305 Memorial Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Melbourne6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
The office staff was very friendly and helpful. They were able to do an ultrasound the same day and we didnt have to wait for the results. The whole visit went very smooth. Dr Zussman explained all the findings of the echo in detail so we could understand. We fwlt very comfortable with him.
About Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Zussman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zussman speaks Spanish.
