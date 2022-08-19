See All Dermatologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Matthew Zook, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (24)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Zook, MD is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Zook works at Advanced Vein & Vascular Solutions - Clearwater in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Largo, FL and Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwater
    1201 S Myrtle Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 446-3490
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Academic Alliance in Dermatology Inc
    3950 3rd St N Ste A, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 821-0612
  3. 3
    Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
    1301 2nd Ave SW Fl 5, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 935-0500
  4. 4
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc.
    6776 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 935-0510
  5. 5
    Academic Alliance in Dermatology Inc
    2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 222, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 375-5961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Zook by another Dermatologist as she did not do this particular procedure that I needed to have..I had basil carcinoma on my nose, probably the worst place to get it. I was nervous about having MOHS surgery but I trusted Dr. Zook by the high ratings he had as a MOHS surgeon, so he did the surgery and did a wonderful scar free job at that. I am so glad I went to him, he is so professional and knowledgeable with a great personality and very friendly that makes me feel at very comfortable . He has the friendliest staff that always say hello when you walk by and are very efficient in everything they do as well. I am so blessed Dr. Zook is my dermatologist.
    Carl Osterberg — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Zook, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 1275740391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zook has seen patients for Birthmark, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

