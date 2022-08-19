Overview

Dr. Matthew Zook, MD is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Zook works at Advanced Vein & Vascular Solutions - Clearwater in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Largo, FL and Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.