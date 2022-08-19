Dr. Zook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Zook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Zook, MD is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Zook works at
Locations
Clearwater1201 S Myrtle Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-3490Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Academic Alliance in Dermatology Inc3950 3rd St N Ste A, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 821-0612
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated1301 2nd Ave SW Fl 5, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 935-0500
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc.6776 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 935-0510
Academic Alliance in Dermatology Inc2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 222, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-5961
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Zook by another Dermatologist as she did not do this particular procedure that I needed to have..I had basil carcinoma on my nose, probably the worst place to get it. I was nervous about having MOHS surgery but I trusted Dr. Zook by the high ratings he had as a MOHS surgeon, so he did the surgery and did a wonderful scar free job at that. I am so glad I went to him, he is so professional and knowledgeable with a great personality and very friendly that makes me feel at very comfortable . He has the friendliest staff that always say hello when you walk by and are very efficient in everything they do as well. I am so blessed Dr. Zook is my dermatologist.
About Dr. Matthew Zook, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
