Dr. Matthew Zinno, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Zinno, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Zinno works at
Excelsior Orthopaedics8750 Transit Rd Ste 105, East Amherst, NY 14051 Directions (716) 250-9999
Excelsior Orthopaedics6133 Route 219 S Ste 1001, Ellicottville, NY 14731 Directions (716) 250-9999
Excelsior Orthopaedics3925 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-9999
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EBS-RMSCO
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Independent Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Zinno performed my reverse shoulder replacement 1/15/19, after a failed rotator cuff repair by his colleague Dr Gambacorta on 6/29/18. I felt Very comfortable with him and he put me at ease on the first visit. I was in a Lot of pain, having just had that immensely painful rotator cuff repair attempt. He was genuinely friendly and, I believe, genuinely empathetic. I feel like he honestly cared about me. He answered all my questions and I felt entirely confident in his abilities.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University of Buffalo
- Garden City Hospital, Osteopathic
- Garden City Osteopathic Hospital
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Notre-Dame
- Orthopedic Surgery
