Overview

Dr. Matthew Zinno, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Zinno works at Excelsior Orthopaedics in East Amherst, NY with other offices in Ellicottville, NY and Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.