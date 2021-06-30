Dr. Matthew Ziegler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ziegler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ziegler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI.
Dr. Ziegler works at
Locations
-
1
Donald C. Barkel M.d. PC1121 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 541-8554
-
2
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Beaumont Liver & Pancreas Clinic - Royal Oak3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0268
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziegler?
Dr. Ziegler is heaven sent! He put me back together, I am still in my healing stages but everything is going well. He performed a colostomy reversal and I am very grateful for him. After my surgery he checked on me each day, the follow up appointment was a success. He’s amazing!!
About Dr. Matthew Ziegler, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1518124981
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziegler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziegler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziegler works at
Dr. Ziegler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Port Placements or Replacements and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziegler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.