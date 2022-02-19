See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Quincy, MA
Internal Medicine
5 (6)
Dr. Matthew Zawasky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and South Shore Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    700 Congress St, Quincy, MA 02169 (617) 472-3400
    Granite Medical
    500 Congress St Ste 3A, Quincy, MA 02169 (617) 471-0033

Hospital Affiliations
  Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  South Shore Hospital

Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 6 ratings
    Feb 19, 2022
    Awesome Doctor, Goes over everything with you and truly cares about your well being. Highly recommend him.
    Ronald Wise — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Zawasky, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1841669256
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Primary Care
