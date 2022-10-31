Dr. Matthew Zavod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Zavod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Zavod, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College.
Dr. Zavod works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 747-3000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zavod has removed basal carcinomas from my nose twice. He is an excellent surgeon, as expected. What was unexpected to me, having long professional experience with surgeons, were his doctoring skills. After both surgeries he called to find out how I was doing with genuine concern and compassion. I also admire his communication skills, as a profession and teacher of medical communications I was impressed with his focus on health literacy, explaining himself in clear, simple terms that anyone could understand. Woodland is lucky to have him and I would recommend him to my best friend and dearest relative.
About Dr. Matthew Zavod, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1578640918
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery University Of Toronto|University of Toronto
- Otolaryngology Heand and Neck Surgery University Of Vermont College Of Med
- General Surgery University Of Vermont College Of Med|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine|University of Vermont/College of Medicine - Internship and Residency
- Jefferson Medical College
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavod has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
