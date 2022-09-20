See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Warren, MI
Dr. Matthew Yousif, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Yousif, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They completed their fellowship with Strong Memorial Hospital- University of Rochester

Dr. Yousif works at Michigan Surgery Specialists, PC in Warren, MI with other offices in Auburn Hills, MI and Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Surgery Specialists - Orthopedics
    11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 201, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 582-0760
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Surgery Specialists - Auburn Hills
    3100 Cross Creek Pkwy Ste 150, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 475-0502
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Michigan Surgery Specialists - Southfield
    22401 Foster Winter Dr Fl 1, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 450-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Surgeons Choice Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 20, 2022
    He’s the best !!!
    — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Yousif, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396163564
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital- University of Rochester
    Residency
    • Beaumont Health Systems
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Yousif, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yousif has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yousif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

