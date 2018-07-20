Dr. Matthew Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Young works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Urology Clinics2687 Lake Park Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 932-3392Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
I would definitely recommend doctor young to anyone needng help in his field. He has a great bedside manner, is very knowledgeable and even though I had to have invasive procedures done he did not hurt me. The staff were great and I waited only 10 minutes for my appointment even though I was 20 minutes early. I couldn't have been happier with my experience with Dr Young.
About Dr. Matthew Young, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1457589327
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.