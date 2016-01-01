Dr. Matthew Wszolek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wszolek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wszolek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Wszolek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Wszolek works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-7294Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6100
- 3 104 ENDICOTT ST, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6800
-
4
Department of Urology - Boston Clinic165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wszolek?
About Dr. Matthew Wszolek, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740470889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wszolek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wszolek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wszolek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wszolek works at
Dr. Wszolek has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wszolek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wszolek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wszolek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wszolek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wszolek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.