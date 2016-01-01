Overview

Dr. Matthew Wszolek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Wszolek works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.