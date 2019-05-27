See All Urologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Matthew Wosnitzer, MD

Urology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Wosnitzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Wosnitzer works at Yale Medicine in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue Medical Center- Yale New Haven Health
    5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-5500
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Yale New Haven Health
    1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-5500
  3. 3
    Yale New Haven Health
    327 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 27, 2019
    Excellent physician and surgeon.
    — May 27, 2019
    About Dr. Matthew Wosnitzer, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Weill Cornell Medical College / New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University
    • Urology
