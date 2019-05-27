Overview

Dr. Matthew Wosnitzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Wosnitzer works at Yale Medicine in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.