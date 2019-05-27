Dr. Matthew Wosnitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wosnitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wosnitzer, MD
Dr. Matthew Wosnitzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Park Avenue Medical Center- Yale New Haven Health5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 256-5500Monday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Yale New Haven Health1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-5500
Yale New Haven Health327 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 256-5500
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Excellent physician and surgeon.
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Weill Cornell Medical College / New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Columbia University
- Urology
