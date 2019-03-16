See All Family Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Matthew Wolf, MD

Family Medicine
4 (19)
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Wolf, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Wolf works at Franciscan Physician Network South 31 Family Care in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network
    610 E Southport Rd Ste 205, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 781-7370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heartburn
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Heartburn
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heartburn
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Glaucoma
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Injuries
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sore Throat
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 16, 2019
    My husband and I have been going to Dr. Wolf for years. He is an excellent Doctor. He is polite, patient and excellent at everything. If you have a problem he will find it and fix it. You could not have a better Doctor. The staff is always friendly and they get the job done.
    About Dr. Matthew Wolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043292022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Francis Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Butler University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Franciscan Physician Network South 31 Family Care in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

