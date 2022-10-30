Overview

Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Donna Krepak DO in Temecula, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.