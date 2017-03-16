Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Utica Park Clinic1809 E 13th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 599-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilson took time explaining everything in his office. He drew a pic of what he was going to do in surgery. A resection due to a large polyp and growth that couldn't be scraped off by my gastroenterologost during colonoscopy. But Dr W offered to again attempt to remove it by colonoscopy 1st before surgery. He tried and unable bc the growth was low lying and higher up. Hosp stay 3 days. I never needed the avail narcotics bc toradol was given iv every 6 hours. 1 wkpost op...doing great!
About Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1316006083
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Va
- Tulane University, New Orleans, La
- University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Burn Injuries and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.