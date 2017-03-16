Overview

Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Burn Injuries and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.