Dr. Matthew Wilner, MD
Dr. Matthew Wilner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas Office8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-1902
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Wilner is very smart and listens well.
About Dr. Matthew Wilner, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York University Med Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wilner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilner has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
