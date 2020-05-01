Overview

Dr. Matthew Wilner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Wilner works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.