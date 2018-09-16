Overview

Dr. Matthew Wilcox, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Wilcox works at Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute in Charlotte, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI, Carson City, MI, Owosso, MI, Saint Johns, MI, Williamston, MI and Ionia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.