Dr. Matthew Whitted, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Whitted, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Whitted works at
Locations
Greenbrier Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C.713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 300 Medical Pkwy Ste 22A, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing doctor whitted for 12 years ever since I was in high school, and he just recently delivered my first baby. I love dr whitted, he’s very personable, has a great attitude, loves to make his patients laugh, and is extremely knowledgeable. Best doctor ever.
About Dr. Matthew Whitted, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1932145554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitted has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitted accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitted has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitted on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitted. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitted.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.