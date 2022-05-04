Dr. Matthew Whitley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Whitley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Whitley, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Whitley works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Ear Nose & Throat5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pediatric ENT of Atlanta3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 275, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitley?
Our 17 mo. old son had tubes put in by Dr. Whitley about 5 months ago and we're happy to report he's doing amazing. He's starting to speak (all the time!), his balance and hearing have improved and he's hardly been sick at all - 0 ear infections. We'd previously been averaging about one infection per month. We can't thank Dr. Whitley and his team enough!!
About Dr. Matthew Whitley, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1689876872
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Yale University
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitley works at
Dr. Whitley has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.