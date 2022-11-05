Dr. Matthew Whitehurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitehurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Whitehurst, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Whitehurst, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Whitehurst works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg4501 Empire Ct, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 371-0079
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. is above all professional, with thorough explanations. He is patient, kind, compassionate and considerate. Makes one feel very confident and talks with ease so that patient understands the situation at hand. Definitely makes me feel he is there to help me throughout.
About Dr. Matthew Whitehurst, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitehurst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitehurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitehurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitehurst has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitehurst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whitehurst speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitehurst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitehurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitehurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitehurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.