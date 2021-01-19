Dr. Matthew Whinery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whinery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Whinery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Whinery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
Dr. Whinery works at
Locations
Audubon Medical Campus3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Peregrine6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whinery explained everything about my surgery, was not rushed with me, and answered all of my questions in a kind manner. He was honest about the risks of the procedure and made sure I understood what those risks were and what the results of those risks would be. The surgery went perfectly though and Dr. Whinnery did an excellent job! I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Matthew Whinery, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477796332
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
