Dr. Matthew Whang, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Whang, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
UGNJ Pleasant Valley Way1001 PLEASANT VALLEY WAY, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 669-8448
Prostate Cancer Center375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 251, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 323-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Whang for 17 years. I highly recommend Dr Whang. Had a ultra sound and cystoscope on Nov 7. Dr Whang has been caring and very knowledgeable in his field. I wouldn’t be a patient for so long if he wasn’t an excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Whang, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1295883312
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Duke University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whang has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whang speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Whang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whang.
