Overview

Dr. Matthew Whang, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Whang works at New Jersey Urology in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.