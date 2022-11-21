See All Urologists in West Orange, NJ
Urology
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Whang, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Whang works at New Jersey Urology in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UGNJ Pleasant Valley Way
    1001 PLEASANT VALLEY WAY, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 669-8448
    Prostate Cancer Center
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 251, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 323-1320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 21, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Whang for 17 years. I highly recommend Dr Whang. Had a ultra sound and cystoscope on Nov 7. Dr Whang has been caring and very knowledgeable in his field. I wouldn’t be a patient for so long if he wasn’t an excellent Doctor.
    Jasper DiBella — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Whang, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1295883312
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
    Internship
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
