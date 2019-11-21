Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Niles, IL. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Dr. Wessel works at
Locations
-
1
Gynecologic Oncology8780 W Golf Rd Ste 103, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (312) 996-6660
-
2
Hoffman Estates office1585 Barrington Rd Ste 501, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 843-4100Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wessel?
I've been seeing Dr. Wessel for over 4 years and trust him and appreciate his knowledge, talents, and expertise with my eye treatments. He is always professional, pleasant, and utilizes all the most advanced treatments. Thank you
About Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1750549788
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wessel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wessel works at
Dr. Wessel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wessel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wessel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.