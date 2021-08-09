Dr. Matthew Werthammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werthammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Werthammer, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Werthammer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holzer Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Werthammer works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6825
-
2
St Mary's Neurosurgery LLC2860 3rd Ave Ste 10, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6825
Hospital Affiliations
- Holzer Medical Center
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Werthammer?
Dr. Werthammer is a very good surgeon. He did surgery on my back more than 5 years ago, and to this day I have not had any more pain since the day I came out of surgery. He has very good beside manners. I would recommend him to anyone. He was a God sent for me. Back trouble don't hesitate to get Dr. Werthammer to be your surgeon (Matthew Werthammer). Believe me you will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Matthew Werthammer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912133570
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werthammer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werthammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werthammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werthammer works at
Dr. Werthammer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werthammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Werthammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werthammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werthammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werthammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.