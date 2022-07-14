Dr. Matthew Wert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Wert, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8700
-
2
Wert Orthopedics - Sheepshead Bay3423 Guider Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-4747Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Atlantic Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Slosson Avenue272 Slosson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 332-4747Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Atlantic Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Atlantic Avenue489 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 332-4747Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wert?
Dr wert performed a total knee replacement 1 year and 1/2 ago..it has been life changing for me and he will be doing my other knee .from the first visit I saw how he listens and cares for his patients..and his office staff were so helpful for filling out all the paperwork for my jobs disability ...I Highly recommended him ..He has the best bedside manner ..kind and caring ...
About Dr. Matthew Wert, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023379203
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wert accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wert speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.