Dr. Matthew Werner, MD
Dr. Matthew Werner, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc.
Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology47250 Washington St Ste A, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 771-9437
La Quinta Medspa Express in Rancho Mirage72780 Country Club Dr Ste 400, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 674-5700
La Quinta Medspa Inc.47350 Washington St Ste 103, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 396-9353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Easy to communicate with. He listens and advises in a kind and considerate manner. Gives thorough information on what to expect from treatments. He's an overall experienced and conscientious doctor who I give a high recommendation.
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164540456
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Riverside
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.