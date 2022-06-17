See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middleboro, MA
Dr. Matthew Werger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Werger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Mount Auburn Hospital and New England Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Werger works at SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Care in Middleboro, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA and Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Pyogenic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Care
    8 Commerce Blvd Ste 301, Middleboro, MA 02346 (774) 209-5897
    Boston Sports Performance Center
    900 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 (781) 217-6770
    St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Bone and Joint Center
    736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 (617) 272-2530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
  • Mount Auburn Hospital
  • New England Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pyogenic Arthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pyogenic Arthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2022
    I researched Drs before surgery as I am in the medical field. He walked i with extreme confidence but not arrogant. He truly cares for his patients , takes the time to answer all questions and us an amazing staff of PA’s and coordinators that work for him. I am Only 4 days out of surgery but have no swelling, no pain and can walk without difficulty but am instructed to use a walker for safety for a week or 2. Will always recommend him for anterior hip replacement. He has an app for his patients which is amazing and extremely informative. The best thing I have ever seen offered to patients called Recovery coach .
    Sharon — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Werger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447425038
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • UMDNJ-Rutgers/RW Johnson Hosp
    Internship
    • UMDNJ-Rutgers/RW Johnson Hosp
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Werger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Werger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Werger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Werger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Pyogenic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Werger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

