Dr. Matthew Welsh, MD
Dr. Matthew Welsh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL.
Locations
Florida Sports Injury1925 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 404-8956
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have ever went to. Thoroughly explains procedures and options, very compassionate. He had to amputate the upper section of my index finger after a saw accident.
About Dr. Matthew Welsh, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
