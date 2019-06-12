Dr. Matthew Welsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Welsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Welsch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Locations
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc.9669 E 146th St Ste 330, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 355-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have psoriatic arthritis which has resulted in multiple surgeries. I used 3 other hand surgeons before finding Dr Welsch, who performed 5 different procedures on my hand/wrist and 1 on my shoulder. The other surgeons I visited never explained the condition/issues as thoroughly as Dr Welsch. The other surgeons also did not explain long term consequences like Dr Welsch did. His medical engineering background becomes apparent when discussing hand and shoulder issues; I wish other surgeons explained the effects of surgery on other body parts like he does. I was shocked to see negative comments about him, as I was a patient for years and never had a bad experience with him.
About Dr. Matthew Welsch, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1710146980
Education & Certifications
- The Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- Indiana University
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
