Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Waters, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Waters, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Waters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Chatham Pediatrics & Internal Medicine118 KNOX WAY, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 Directions (984) 215-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waters?
About Dr. Matthew Waters, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1922461359
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters works at
Dr. Waters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.