Dr. Matthew Walton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE|Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth|University of North Texas H and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Walton works at Canyon View Medical Group in Spanish Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.