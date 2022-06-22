Overview

Dr. Matthew Vrees, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Vrees works at SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND SURGERY CENTER A DIVISION OF SAINT ANNES HOSPITAL in Attleboro, MA with other offices in Providence, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.