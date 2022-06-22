Dr. Matthew Vrees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Vrees, MD
Dr. Matthew Vrees, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Blackstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine738 Washington St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 761-6025
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 725-4888
- 3 208 Collyer St Ste 301A, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 725-4888
Pedro Barros M.d. Inc1407 S County Trl Bldg 4, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 725-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My father needed surgery when he was 90 and saw Dr. Vrees for a second opinion. My father was so impressed with him and the quick rapport they developed that he chose Dr. Vrees as his surgeon. Dr. Vrees brought him through the operation successfully. “Now go home and enjoy your life,” he told my Dad at his follow-up visit. And my father did that: He had happy and healthy years afterward, and for the rest of his life he prayed regularly for Dr. Vrees and his team. Besides his surgical skills, what sets Dr. Vrees apart is the kindness and respect he shows patients. Dr. Vrees spent a lot of time with my family answering our questions in plain English. There’s an anatomical chart in his office, and my Dad asked Dr. Vrees to explain to him using that chart exactly what his procedure would involve and how it would be done. Dr. Vrees did that. My family is thankful that Dr. Vrees chose to become a doctor, and that our paths crossed when my Dad needed help. Dr. Vrees is the best.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932175866
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Vrees has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vrees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vrees works at
Dr. Vrees has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vrees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vrees speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.