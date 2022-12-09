See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO

Sports Medicine
4.9 (54)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Voltz works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    DOS - North Wilmington
    3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
  2. 2
    DOS - Limestone
    1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Voltz?

    Dec 09, 2022
    While I waited 25 minutes to see Dr Voltz, it was worth the wait. I’m dealing with a hip problem and he listened to the involved history of it and some other contributing factors. He seemed to understand immediately and laid out a treatment plan as well as a plan B. He seems very knowledgeable and is personable as well. The practice itself is efficient and friendly, too.
    Janet F — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Voltz to family and friends

    Dr. Voltz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Voltz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO.

    About Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912215112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christiana Care Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Heart Of Lancaster Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice, Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voltz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voltz works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Voltz’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Voltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.