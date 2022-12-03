See All Anesthesiologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Anesthesiology
5 (94)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Villerot, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Villerot works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Rapids Associated Internists
    1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 380, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Excellent provider. Very caring. Was able to work me in his schedule. Very much appreciated.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Villerot, DO
    About Dr. Matthew Villerot, DO

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386023224
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Villerot, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villerot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villerot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villerot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villerot works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Villerot’s profile.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Villerot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villerot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villerot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villerot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

