Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicinanzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Vicinanzo works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Ophthalmology Associates1000 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-0599
-
2
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
-
3
Greystone Anesthesia Service LLC7300 Halcyon Summit Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (205) 930-0700Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
-
4
Callahan Eye Hospital1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 325-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vicinanzo?
Dr. Vicinanzo performed a surgery on my left eye to treat a nagging infection, caused by a defective inner eyelid. I have certain limitations due to a prior brain injury, but he and his wonderful surgery team took excellent care of me and he performed the operation successfully, with remarkably little post-operative pain. This problem had bothered me for a long time and I am immensely grateful to Dr. Vic for treating me with such medical expertise and healing my infirmity. He is also quite personable, humorous, brilliant, and open to all questions, including the many no doubt tangential ones I asked him over several months! I give him as high a recommendation as can be given.
About Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1740283266
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vicinanzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicinanzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vicinanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vicinanzo works at
Dr. Vicinanzo has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vicinanzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicinanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicinanzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vicinanzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vicinanzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.