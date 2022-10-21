See All Ophthalmologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (110)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Vicinanzo works at Alabama Ophthalmology Assocs in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Ophthalmology Associates
    1000 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-0599
  2. 2
    St. Vincents East
    810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 212-6000
  3. 3
    Greystone Anesthesia Service LLC
    7300 Halcyon Summit Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-0700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  4. 4
    Callahan Eye Hospital
    1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 325-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Bell's Palsy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Vicinanzo performed a surgery on my left eye to treat a nagging infection, caused by a defective inner eyelid. I have certain limitations due to a prior brain injury, but he and his wonderful surgery team took excellent care of me and he performed the operation successfully, with remarkably little post-operative pain. This problem had bothered me for a long time and I am immensely grateful to Dr. Vic for treating me with such medical expertise and healing my infirmity. He is also quite personable, humorous, brilliant, and open to all questions, including the many no doubt tangential ones I asked him over several months! I give him as high a recommendation as can be given.
    M. David Hoch — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740283266
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicinanzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vicinanzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vicinanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vicinanzo has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vicinanzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicinanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicinanzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vicinanzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vicinanzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

