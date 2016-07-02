See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Matthew Vibbert, MD

Neurology
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Vibbert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Vibbert works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Jefferson Neurosciences Center
    909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 02, 2016
My daughter suffered a stroke (a bleed in the brain stem) and was rushed to Jefferson. Dr. Vibbert was her doctor while in CCU. He was understanding, compassionate and very knowledgeable. He took time answering our questions as well as directing his attention to my daughter to make sure she understood what was happening. I am so grateful that Dr. Vibbert treated my daughter.
Rosemary Crowder in Cinnaminson — Jul 02, 2016
About Dr. Matthew Vibbert, MD

  • Neurology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • 1295919876
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
  • Tulane University School Of Medicine
  • Tulane University School Of Medicine
  • Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vibbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vibbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vibbert works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vibbert’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vibbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vibbert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vibbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vibbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

