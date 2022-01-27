Dr. Matthew Vasko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Vasko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Vasko, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Vasko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blue Water Pain Specialists21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 447-5136
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasko?
Dr. Vasco is a kind, caring, compassionate doctor. He is also very professional. At age 74, I have many pain issues. Yesterday he gave me trigger point injections which greatly decreased my back pain. He always asks if I have any questions and spends time to address any concerns I have.
About Dr. Matthew Vasko, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275845588
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasko accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasko works at
Dr. Vasko has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.