Dr. Matthew Vanlandingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Vanlandingham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Rx Pharmacy 0242470 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Only thing I am disappointed with so far is that he delegates everything to his assistants. He did not even attend my follow-up surgical appointment. I only met him for 10 minutes for consultation before deciding to do the surgery and have not seen him since. I would like to hear from him personally how the surgery went, how he thinks I'm doing, and what to expect, instead of having the information passed along to me from others. I'm starting to have some of the same pain I had before the fusion which is adding to my resentment. Having a good bedside manner is a very important part of being a Doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Vanlandingham, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1093032542
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Vanlandingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanlandingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanlandingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanlandingham has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanlandingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanlandingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanlandingham.
