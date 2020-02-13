See All Dermatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Matthew Uhde, DO

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Uhde, DO is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. 

Dr. Uhde works at Florida Spine Associates in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Ulcer, Rash and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delray Beach Office
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 304, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 600-7941

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Ulcer
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Ulcer
Rash
Actinic Keratosis

Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 13, 2020
    Great doctor very through, amazing bedside manners, goes the extra mile to leave no stone unturned for patients. Does a great job of explaining issues and takes ownership with followup if needed.
    — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Uhde, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780656611
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Uhde, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uhde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uhde works at Florida Spine Associates in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Uhde’s profile.

    Dr. Uhde has seen patients for Skin Ulcer, Rash and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uhde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Uhde has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

