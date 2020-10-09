Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ubell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Moreland Ear Nose & Throat Group Ltd.1111 Delafield St Ste 102, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 560-0760
Moreland Ear Nose & Throat1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 205, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Directions (262) 560-0760
Prohealth Medical Group Inc13900 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 928-4554
Prohealth Medical Group IncS69W15636 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150 Directions (262) 547-1614
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with the treatment I received from Dr Matthew Ubel. He quickly resolved my nosebleed problems which had plagued me for several years. I had a couple treatments from a different doctor with no success. Thank you Dr Matthew Ubel for solving my problem.
About Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1407939523
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ubell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ubell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ubell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ubell has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ubell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ubell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ubell.
