Dr. Matthew Tutt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Tutt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Tutt works at
Locations
Anesthesia Associates1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 313-2963MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Associates in Neurology Psc1021 Majestic Dr, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 296-1922
Lexington Clinic1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A540, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6760
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Tutt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1881824860
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tutt has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutt.
