Dr. Matthew Turrie, MD
Dr. Matthew Turrie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
RHN Medical & Dental Group3113 Ross St, Amarillo, TX 79103 Directions (806) 374-7341Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Turrie has kind of a quirky personality, but my kids love him. He is responsive & attentive to any concerns I have. I appreciate his humor and compassion.
- Pediatrics
- English
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Turrie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
