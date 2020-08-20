See All Pediatricians in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Matthew Turrie, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Matthew Turrie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Turrie works at RHN Medical & Dental Group in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    RHN Medical & Dental Group
    3113 Ross St, Amarillo, TX 79103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 374-7341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical

Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Turrie, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1578907507
    Medical Education
    • EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
