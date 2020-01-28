Overview

Dr. Matthew Truscello, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Independence OH - D.P.M and is affiliated with Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Trigg County Hospital.



Dr. Truscello works at Gateway Foot & Ankle Center in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.