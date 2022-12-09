Overview

Dr. Matthew Truesdale, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Truesdale works at Advanced Urology Institute in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.