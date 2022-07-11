Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremblay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (California)|University of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Tremblay works at
Locations
Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6278
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tremblay?
In my 25 years of coping with MS, I have seen many doctors. Dr. Tremblay is one of the best neurologists I’ve ever seen. His exams are thorough, he is very informative, he encourages and answers all questions, and he does it all with great compassion. The office that he’s located in, the Cooperman St Barnabas outpatient center, has been nothing but helpful. My appointments are treated timely, with the longest I’ve ever had to wait 10 minutes. And the office staff is always very able to answer any questions or concerns I might have.
About Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1720379845
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (California)|University of California, Los Angeles
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Lenox Hill Hospital (New York)
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tremblay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tremblay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tremblay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tremblay works at
Dr. Tremblay has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tremblay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tremblay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremblay.
