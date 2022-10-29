See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Matthew Treiser, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Treiser, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Treiser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital

Dr. Treiser works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-8020
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 401, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 467-3430
  3. 3
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 44 ratings
Patient Ratings (44)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Treiser?

Oct 29, 2022
I needed breast reconstruction following a double mastectomy. This entire process was, at first, very overwhelming and of course life changing. Dr. Treiser and his staff were all very patient, kind and helpful throughout the transformation. I am very pleased with the final outcome. How he managed to make my body look better than before my cancer and after my mastectomy demonstrates that he is an exceptionally good surgeon. Surgeon’s aren’t known for their bedside manner… Dr Treiser is gentle, kind , compassionate and I am so grateful for his care.
Mastectomy patient — Oct 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Matthew Treiser, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Treiser, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Treiser to family and friends

Dr. Treiser's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Treiser

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Treiser, MD.

About Dr. Matthew Treiser, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487953071
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Union Memorial Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Treiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Treiser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Treiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

44 patients have reviewed Dr. Treiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treiser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Matthew Treiser, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.