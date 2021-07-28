Dr. Matthew Traugott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traugott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Traugott, MD
Dr. Matthew Traugott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
High Risk Obstetrical Associates of New York300 Old Country Rd Ste 201, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 741-1155
Northwell Health Physician Partners925 Hempstead Tpke Ste 200, Franklin Square, NY 11010 Directions (516) 354-7100
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
He is great! Super sweet and answers every question.
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Traugott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traugott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traugott has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traugott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Traugott speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Traugott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traugott.
