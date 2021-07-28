Overview

Dr. Matthew Traugott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Traugott works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Franklin Square, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.