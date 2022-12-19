Dr. Matthew Tomaino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Tomaino, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Tomaino, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Tomaino orthopaedic care for shoulder,hand,and elb1445 Portland Ave Ste 201, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-9300
-
2
Tomaino Orthopedics1815 S Clinton Ave Ste 405, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 565-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has done two arthroplasty revisions of knuckles which were unsuccessful surgeries from another hand surgeon .
About Dr. Matthew Tomaino, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Strong Meml Hosp
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Hamilton
